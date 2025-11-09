No Foul Play, Gimmicks: Yami Gautam Yami Reacts To Haq Box Office Collections

Yami Gautam interacted with her fans and followers on X (formerly Twitter) after the release of her movie Haq. Also featuring Emraan Hashmi, the movie is directed by Suparn S Varma and hit the big screens on November 7. The movie is based on the landmark Shah Bano case of 1985.

While the movie opened to a modest ₹1.75 crore, it added a substantial amount on the subsequent days owing to glowing reviews. The Yami Gautam starrer registered a 91.43% jump on Saturday and raked in ₹3.35 crore. Haq has also been performing well on Sunday. The movie has raked in nearly ₹2 crore, at the time of publishing, taking its three-day total to ₹7.06 crore.

In her X interactions, Yami Gautam reacted to a publication reporting the jump in Haq collections. Reacting to the same, the actress shared, “The power of ‘Word of mouth’. No foul play or any gimmicks. Straight from our hearts to the audience. Even from a trade & media perspective, I feel a lot of positivity that they want a film like ‘ HAQ’ to be a success. It’s a rarity & I shall cherish this moment for life.”



Haq has ignited the conversation around the rights of women, secularism and the uniform civil code. Along with Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, the movie also features Vartika Singh and Sheeba Chadha. Produced by Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films, and Baweja Studios, Haq is directed by Suparn S Varma.