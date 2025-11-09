Pranav Mohanlal 'Choked Himself' For Diés Iraé Poster Shot, Reveals Crew Member: That Was Super Inspiring...

Pranav Mohanlal's Diés Iraé released on October 31 and is performing well at the box office. The horror film had a decent opening at the ticket window and the worldwide collections are now past the ₹60 crore mark. Initially, Diés Iraé released only in Malayalam but regional success paved the way for its Telugu release. As horror film fans continue to talk about the Rahul Sadasivan directorial and the biz grows, a crew member that worked on the film revealed the extreme lengths that Pranav went to for the title poster design.

Arun Ajikumar, who works for the design firm Aesthetic Kunjamma, shared how Pranav discussed the idea of "choking himself" with the team so that the poster shoot achieves the desired look. In one of the movie posters, Pranav shows the veins on his neck. As per Arun, they got the shot after the lead actor shared that they could achieve the look if he choked himself slightly. Arun also praised Pranav's dedication to his craft.

Diés Iraé is directed by Rahul Sadasivan | Image: X

“Unlike Bramayugam, this time we had a very clear idea of how we wanted to promote the film through our posters. We had already visualised the posters, so shooting with Pranav was quite easy,” Arun said. “He surprised us with his effort—he gave us so many options. There was one particular poster where he had to scream and look upwards, and I wanted to show some visible veins. Pranav told us he knew a technique to make that happen—by choking himself slightly. That was super inspiring and super tiring as a process, but he was completely ready. My whole team was amazed; he was magical,” he recalled.

“He’s quiet and very involved in the process, but I wouldn’t call him reserved. I used to talk to him about his trips, and he loved sharing stories. We also practiced our scenes together before shoots—whenever I’d ask if we could rehearse, he was always up for it,” Arun further said.