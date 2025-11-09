Updated 9 November 2025 at 18:16 IST
The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 3: Rashmika Mandanna-led Movie Fails To Impress On First Weekends
The Girlfriend Box Office Collection: Rashmika Mandanna starrer has failed to impress cinegoers on the first weekend of release. The movie has amassed only ₹5.24 cr on the three-day theatrical run.
The Girlfriend Box Office Collection: The Rashmika Mandanna starrer has failed to impress on the first weekend of release. The movie is the actress's fourth release this year after Chhaava, Sikandar, Kuberaa and Thamma. However, the latest release has not been as severe as her other films of the year. The Girlfriend is also one of the first films where Rashmika Mandanna plays a pivotal part as a lead actress.
The Girlfriend box office update
The Girlfriend opened to a decent ₹1.3 crore on November 7. However, the film was unable to score bigger on Saturday, despite it being a non-working holiday. The movie collected ₹2.55 crore on the second day of release. On Sunday, The Girlfriend has raked in around ₹1.39 crore.
The movie has amassed a total of ₹5.24 crore in the three-day theatrical run. The Girlfriend is the actress's lowest-grossing film of the year so far. Her previous release, Thamma, also featured Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie grossed ₹130.42 crore in 20 days. Before that, Rashmika Mandanna starred in the Tamil movie Kuberaa, which amassed a total of ₹90.9 crore in 68 days. Before that, the actress played the role of the wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Yesubai, in the film Chhaava, which was headlined by Vicky Kaushal. The film has become the highest-grossing of the year with a total of ₹601.54 crore.
What is The Girlfriend about?
Headlined by Rashmika Mandanna, The Girlfriend, Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini. The story is about a fairy tale romance that gets ugly when her boyfriend starts behaving in a toxic manner. The movie is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran.
