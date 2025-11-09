The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 3: Rashmika Mandanna-led Movie Fails To Impress On First Weekends

The Girlfriend Box Office Collection: The Rashmika Mandanna starrer has failed to impress on the first weekend of release. The movie is the actress's fourth release this year after Chhaava, Sikandar, Kuberaa and Thamma. However, the latest release has not been as severe as her other films of the year. The Girlfriend is also one of the first films where Rashmika Mandanna plays a pivotal part as a lead actress.

A poster of The Girlfriend | Image: X

The Girlfriend box office update

The Girlfriend opened to a decent ₹1.3 crore on November 7. However, the film was unable to score bigger on Saturday, despite it being a non-working holiday. The movie collected ₹2.55 crore on the second day of release. On Sunday, The Girlfriend has raked in around ₹1.39 crore.

The movie has amassed a total of ₹5.24 crore in the three-day theatrical run. The Girlfriend is the actress's lowest-grossing film of the year so far. Her previous release, Thamma, also featured Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie grossed ₹130.42 crore in 20 days. Before that, Rashmika Mandanna starred in the Tamil movie Kuberaa, which amassed a total of ₹90.9 crore in 68 days. Before that, the actress played the role of the wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Yesubai, in the film Chhaava, which was headlined by Vicky Kaushal. The film has become the highest-grossing of the year with a total of ₹601.54 crore.



What is The Girlfriend about?

