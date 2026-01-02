Ikkis And Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection: Similar Fate On Friday

On one hand is the box office juggernaut Dhurandhar and on the other are all new and holdover Hindi and Hollywood releases. While Aditya Dhar's spy action thriller is inching towards the ₹750 crore mark in India, other titles are bearing the brunt. On January 1, Agasyta Nanda's war drama Ikkis released amid average hype. However, despite all odds stacked against it, it managed to collect ₹7 crore + on its opening day.

However, first Friday has not been good as the movie witnessed over 50% decline in its collection in India. Ikkis minted ₹3.50 crore on day 2, taking its two-day collection here to ₹10.50 crore. A decent rise in biz is expected for the movie to stay afloat at the box office after its first weekend.

Avatar: Fire And Ash, which has crossed the ₹150 crore mark in India, is performing way below expectations in India. However, globally, it will soon hit the $1 billion mark, making the third straight film in the franchise to reach the box office milestone. On its third Friday, Avatar 3 hit its lowest single day collection here since release. It minted ₹2.85 crore on its 15th day, taking the total to ₹163.05 crore. If Saturday and Sunday collections rise, there is an outside chance for the movie collect ₹200 crore nett in India.

In week 1, the Hollywood sci-fi spectacle collected ₹109.5 crore in India. Southern states are contributing to its India biz significantly. The collection took a hit by over 50% in week 2 and Avatar 3 ended up minting ₹50.7 crore.

