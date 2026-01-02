Malavika Mohanan Reveals Prabhas Starrer She Lost Out On Before The Raja Saab: It Was Destiny That...

The Raja Saab is all set to release on January 9. The movie has been in the making for several years and there is decent hype surrounding the upcoming horror comedy. As per the overseas advance booking trend, it has been observed that the pre-sales are progressing at a slower pace than Prabhas' recent action movies like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD. However, since there is still time for the release, the box office figures are expected to pick up pace.

Also read: 5 Movies Akshaye Khanna Missed Out On That Became Blockbusters

Malavika Mohanan will feature in The Raja Saab with Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar | Image: X

The Raja Saab is a three heroine film and features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar opposite the Baahubali star. Of them, Malavika is making her debut in a Telugu film. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she was being circled for a role in another Prabhas starrer for which she even gave a look test. However, that project did not work out in her favour. Malavika shared that Prashanth Neel was keen on casting her opposite Prabhas in Salaar: The Ceasefire, but she wasn't finalised for some reason. While Malavika was upset over losing out on working with Prabhas in Neel's action drama, a few months later, she was approached for The Raja Saab alongside him.

Advertisement

Speaking about this, she said, "A few months after Master was released, I received a call saying that Prashanth Neel sir was making a film with Prabhas sir and wanted to meet me. I went to Bengaluru, where Prashanth sir took photos of me himself, not as a photoshoot, but just to see how I looked in Indian attire and in western attire.”

She added, “Everything went well; it was all good. However, for some reason, it did not work out. I felt a bit underwhelmed because not many people get a chance to act with a star like Prabhas. But after a few months, I received another call saying it was for a Prabhas film. I said, ‘I thought that was already cast.’ Then they told me this was for another movie. I feel like it was destiny that my debut had to be with Prabhas sir.”