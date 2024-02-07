English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

Not Baiju Bawra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Kick Off This Project In May 2024? Here's What We Know

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is quietly setting the wheels in motion for a new feature film he plans to start in 2024 for the big screen.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhansali
File photo of Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Image:Instagram
The gifted director of Indian cinema, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is about to begin his new project soon. His last release, Gangubai Kathiawadi, starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role and was a box office hit when it released in 2022. The filmmaker is occupied with his Netflix show Heermandi's post-production. He also has Alia and Ranveer Singh starrer Baiju Bawra lined up as his future project. However, Bhansali intends to start filming his other feature film in May or June of 2024. 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali gears up for his next project 

Sources told to Pinkvilla that Bhansali is quietly setting the wheels in motion for a new feature film he plans to start in 2024 for the big screen. Like all of his movies, this one is based on an extremely ambitious tale that is dear to his heart and will undoubtedly become the talk of the town when it is officially released. 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali 

 

Pre-production work is ongoing, and SLB plans to start shooting the movie in May or June 2024, according to a source familiar with the plans. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali is developing several concepts and considering different casting choices for the subjects in his retrospective, the industry is a flurry of activity, with Inshallah leading the race to become the director's next. 

The source added, “Inshallah is a step in a new direction for Sanjay Leela Bhansali in today's time and even he is in the mindset to explore a rather light-hearted romantic comedy, stepping back from the intense period dramas.” 

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Baiju Bawra in works

Before this, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had declared his intention to adapt Baiju Bawra into a motion picture musical. Shortly after, he cast his current favorites, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, in the main roles. However, people who were supposed to work on the film have been told that Baiju Bawra won't be SLB's immediate next.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to work with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh again 

 

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali is passionate about making Baiju Bawra, and he intends to do so soon. Simply put, he's not sure if he would take it on floors right away or later," revealed the source.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

