Rajvir Jawanda's Last Rites To Take Place Today At His Native Village In Punjab, Ammy Virk Shares Details

Rajvir Jawanda died on October 8 after battling for life following a brutal road accident that occurred on September 27 in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. He was 35 when he breathed his last. His last rites will take place today, October 9, at his native village in Ludhiana district in Punjab.

Rajvir Jawanda's last rites in Pona

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk took to his Instagram handle to inform fans about Rajvir's last rites and share an obituary. According to the post, the last rites will be held in Pona, a village in Jagraon, on Thursday at 11 AM. The mortal remains reached Pona yesterday. "With profound grief, we inform you, our beloved Rajvir Jawanda has completed his circle of life and has found a place in the feet of the Almighty. His last rites will be held tomorrow.”

It further detailed the date, time and place. Sharing the post Virk wrote, "Waheguru ji".

Earlier, a video went viral on the internet that showed a vehicle carrying the singer's remains to his native village with several people gathered along the way to pay their last respects.

Rajvir passed away at 10:55 AM at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. He had been admitted there after suffering severe spinal injuries and brain damage and had been on life support for 11 days. On the way to the hospital, he experienced a cardiac arrest, which further worsened his condition. According to doctors, Jawanda's neurological condition remained critical, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite intensive medical care.

The hospital issued a statement that reads, "Despite extensive medical support and continuous monitoring by the Critical Care and Neurosurgery teams, he succumbed to multiple organ failure this morning. Our deepest condolences to his family and fans."