Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Is Here To Stay! Kichcha Sudeep-Hosted Show Gets Second Chance Amid Environmental Row, To Go On-Air From Friday

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 faced a setback after the Bengaluru South District Authorities sealed the Vels Studio (Jollywood) and Entertainment Limited located in Bidadi Industrial Area late Tuesday over non-compliance with environmental norms. It was said that the makers violated the norms of water and air pollution. Hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, the show went off air within 10 days of its launch, and the contestants were moved out of the house. However, after several requests by Sudeep, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar intervened and paved the way for the show's continuation. Kichcha Sudeep took to his social media handle to thank DK Shivakumar for helping them out of the issue.

DK Shivakumar instructed the Deputy Commissioner to give another chance to the studio

Taking to his X handle, Shivakumar directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South District to lift the seal on Jollywood premises in Bidadi. He further shared that the studio will be given time to address violations and stated, "Employment is important and give them an opportunity to rectify (sic)."

"I have directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South District to lift the seal on Jollywood premises in Bidadi, where Bigg Boss Kannada is being filmed. While environmental compliance remains a top priority, the studio will be given time to address violations in accordance with the norms set by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. I remain committed to supporting the Kannada entertainment industry, while also upholding our responsibility toward environmental protection," read his post.

Kichcha Sudeep thanks DK Shivakumar

Soon after the seal was lifted, Kichcha took to his X handle to thank the Deputy CM for promptly responding to his call. "I sincerely thank Hon. @DKShivakumar sir for the timely support. Also want to thank the concerned authorities for acknowledging that #BBK was not involved or was a part of the recent chaos or disturbances. I truly appreciate the DCM for promptly responding to my call, and thank #Nalpad, for his dedicated efforts. #BBK12 is here to stay," read the actor's post.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 will start airing on Friday at 9:30 PM and on the weekend at 9 PM. The official X page of Bigg Boss Kannada shared the new promo and captioned it in Kannada, which we loosely translated to English, "At the same time as usual... Bigg Boss | Mon-Fri 9:30pm | Sat-Sun Night 9".