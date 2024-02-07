Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 01:01 IST

Not Rajinikanth Or Kriti Sanon, This Actor Was The First Onscreen Robot

Amid the release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, know which Indian star played the onscreen robot.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Robo
A still from Robot | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is creating a buzz on social media owing to its unique storyline. In the film, Shahid falls in love with Kriti and aspires to get married to her. However, his world comes crashing down when he gets to know, she is actually a robot. What happens next is the movie all about. But we are not here to discuss the film but rather to know who was the first actor to portray the role of a robot.

Who played the first Indian robot onscreen?

The first robot-themed film titled Hollywood was made in 2002 in the Kannada industry. Helmed by Dinesh Babu, the film starrer superstar Upendra as a robot. He played a triple role in the film as twin scientist brothers Surendra and Upendra, and US 47 (a robot). The film was shot entirely in Australia with few supporting actors and a monkey named Lakshmi, voiced by Ramesh Bhat.

Hollywood Full Movie Online - Watch HD Movies on Airtel Xstream Play
(A poster of Hollywood | Image: Instagram)

The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹7crore and was a commercial failure at the box office. In the 75-day run, the film earned ₹380 million at the box office.

Advertisement
Hollywood (2002 film) - Wikipedia
(A poster of Hollywood | Image: Instagram)

Other films that starred actors as robots

Since Hollywood, there have been several films that starred actors in a robot character including Rajinikanth in Chitti in Enthiran (2010) and its sequel 2.0 (2018). Then Bollywood tried its hands on the robot-themed storyline with Ra.One (2011), which had Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Rampal as robots. In 2016, the Marathi film industry also churned out a robot-themed film Phuntroo featuring Ketaki Mategaonkar as a robot.

Advertisement

Not just in movies, robots have appeared in TV shows such as Karishma Ka Karishma and Bahu Hamari Rajnikant.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 23:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US President Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World20 minutes ago

  2. OTD: Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in Delhi

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  3. Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion

    Videos21 minutes ago

  4. A&M restructuring duo takes charge of Evergrande overhaul

    Business News21 minutes ago

  5. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement