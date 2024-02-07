Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is creating a buzz on social media owing to its unique storyline. In the film, Shahid falls in love with Kriti and aspires to get married to her. However, his world comes crashing down when he gets to know, she is actually a robot. What happens next is the movie all about. But we are not here to discuss the film but rather to know who was the first actor to portray the role of a robot.

Who played the first Indian robot onscreen?

The first robot-themed film titled Hollywood was made in 2002 in the Kannada industry. Helmed by Dinesh Babu, the film starrer superstar Upendra as a robot. He played a triple role in the film as twin scientist brothers Surendra and Upendra, and US 47 (a robot). The film was shot entirely in Australia with few supporting actors and a monkey named Lakshmi, voiced by Ramesh Bhat.

(A poster of Hollywood | Image: Instagram)

The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹7crore and was a commercial failure at the box office. In the 75-day run, the film earned ₹380 million at the box office.

Advertisement

(A poster of Hollywood | Image: Instagram)

Other films that starred actors as robots

Since Hollywood, there have been several films that starred actors in a robot character including Rajinikanth in Chitti in Enthiran (2010) and its sequel 2.0 (2018). Then Bollywood tried its hands on the robot-themed storyline with Ra.One (2011), which had Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Rampal as robots. In 2016, the Marathi film industry also churned out a robot-themed film Phuntroo featuring Ketaki Mategaonkar as a robot.

Advertisement

Not just in movies, robots have appeared in TV shows such as Karishma Ka Karishma and Bahu Hamari Rajnikant.