Not Ramayana, This Movie Marks Sai Pallavi's Bollywood Debut

Ramayana teaser launch on July 3 has stoked major fan anticipation. Ranbir Kapoor is set to essay the role of Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Yash will play Ravana. The first glimpse of the movie has teased the looks of Rama and Ravana, although briefly, but not Sita's.

While Sai's debut in Bollywood is awaited by the fans, the movie she shot for opposite Aamir Khan's son Junaid, titled Ek Din, has locked its release date. The movie has already wrapped up its shoot and will release on November 7.

Reports shared that the teaser of Ek Din was supposed to be attached with Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par, but that didn't happen. Now, with the release date of Ek Din announced, the teaser and trailer of the film will be released soon.

Junaid and Sai have wrapped up filming for Ek Din | Image: X

"AAMIR KHAN - MANSOOR KHAN REUNITE: SAI PALLAVI - JUNAID KHAN STARRER 'EK DIN' TO RELEASE ON 7 NOV 2025... #EkDin – which marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of #SaiPallavi and #JunaidKhan – is set for a theatrical release on 7 Nov 2025. Directed by #SunilPandey and produced by #AamirKhan and #MansoorKhan, the film marks a special reunion – as #Aamir and #Mansoor collaborate after 17 years, after the much-loved #JaaneTuYaJaaneNa (sic)," Taran Adarsh wrote.