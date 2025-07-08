Creepy, Stupid: Netizens Rip Apart Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur's Song Pehla Tu Duja Tu From Son Of Sardaar 2 With Apt One Word Reviews

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur starrer Son of Sardaar 2 will hit screens on July 25. The first song of the movie, Pehla Tu Duja Tu, was relased on July 25. The song features the lead actors in the movie, but it is the hookstep that has got the Internet talking.

Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur's dance steps spark a hilarious reaction

Ajay Devgn hardly has a reputation as a dancer, and with the latest song drop, the actor has proven the same again. The Pehla Tu Duja Tu song from Son Of Sardaar 2 features an eccentric hook step in which only the hands of the lead stars do the moving. The dance has gone viral on social media for various reasons.



While some social media users shared their hilarious reactions to the dance steps, others took a dig at Ajay Devgn's serious image as the reason behind the unique move. A comment read, "Unique steps of Ajay sir after 'dhoom dham' steps." Another user wrote, “What rubbish is this?” A netizen quipped, “Bro's efforts day by day”, followed by a downward graph emoticon. Expressing disbelief, a social media user wrote, “Ye kya steps hai ..no body movement". The choreographer of the music video is not known yet.

The dance steps are not the only criticism coming in the way of the Son of Sardaar 2 song. Netizens have also pointed out that the difference in the age of the actors is clearly visible in their lack of on-screen chemistry. A section of social media also pointed out that the lyrics of the song are very subpar.



