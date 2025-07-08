'Not-So-Desi-Girl' Priyanka Chopra Picks Hot Dogs Over Vada Pav | Watch

Priyanka Chopra has irked her desi fans with her controversial food choice. The actress was gearing up for the release of her film, Heads Of State, when she gave promotional interviews. A clip from one such conversation from the film's premiere was uploaded on Instagram on July 7. In the clip, the host asks the actress rapid-fire questions involving food choices. The options included some of the Indian dishes as well, and netizens are not impressed with Priyanka Chopra's picks.

Safe, Diplomatic, Fake: Netizens unimpressed with Priyanka Chopra's viral video

In a candid conversation, Priyanka Chopra was asked to pick her favourite between two food dishes. While the actress remained clear with her choice for most of the questions, she faced difficulty in answering some. One that left her stumped was the comparison between Empanadas and Samosas. The Fashion fame simply refused to answer the question and gave both dishes equal preference. She did the same with Enchiladas and chicken tikka masala.



Also Read: Shine Tom Chacko Apologises Publicly To Vincy For Misbehaving On Set

When asked to choose between paneer and queso, Priyanka picked the former without missing a beat. It was the last question that caught the attention of social media. When asked to pick between Hot Dog and Vada Pav, the actress chose the former, citing that they are her ‘weakness'. This led to varied reactions on social media.



Also Read: Smriti Overtakes Rupali, Tejasswi To Become Highest-Paid TV Actress

Also Read: Love Island USA Loses Another Contestant To Racism Controversy