'Not-So-Desi-Girl' Priyanka Chopra Picks Hot Dogs Over Vada Pav | Watch

Priyanka Chopra has irked her desi fans with her controversial food choice. The actress was gearing up for the release of her film, Heads Of State, when she gave promotional interviews. A clip from one such conversation from the film's premiere was uploaded on Instagram on July 7. In the clip, the host asks the actress rapid-fire questions involving food choices. The options included some of the Indian dishes as well, and netizens are not impressed with Priyanka Chopra's picks.
In a candid conversation, Priyanka Chopra was asked to pick her favourite between two food dishes. While the actress remained clear with her choice for most of the questions, she faced difficulty in answering some. One that left her stumped was the comparison between Empanadas and Samosas. The Fashion fame simply refused to answer the question and gave both dishes equal preference. She did the same with Enchiladas and chicken tikka masala.
When asked to choose between paneer and queso, Priyanka picked the former without missing a beat. It was the last question that caught the attention of social media. When asked to pick between Hot Dog and Vada Pav, the actress chose the former, citing that they are her ‘weakness'. This led to varied reactions on social media.
Social media users took to the comment section of the video to react to Priyanka Chopra's video. A netizen wrote, "So diplomatic 😂 even for food." Several users alleged that the actress is only faking her choices to pander to foreigners. A comment read, “She doesn’t want to hurt American fans”. Another user wrote, “Between empanadas and samosa, it was fine, but if she got confused between enchiladas and chicken tikka masala, then she is definitely not telling the truth." Some even alleged she of being ‘safe’ with answers, remembering her recent interview where she admitted eating achar with sandwiches.
