Shine Tom Chacko Apologises Publicly To Vincy Aloshious For Misbehaving With Her On Soothravakyam Set Under Influence Of Drugs

Shine Tom Chacko was accused of misbehavior on set by Vincy Aloshious under the alleged influence of drugs. She had also filed a formal complaint with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). When Shine was arrested in a case related to drug consumption in April this year and was booked under the NDPS Act, Vincy's complaint was also cited against him. NOw, it seems like they have amicably resolved their issues.

Both actors appeared together on Tuesday to promote their latest film, Soothravakyam. Vincy alleged that Chacko had misbehaved with her on the set of Soothravakyam and had also consumed drugs. Chacko, addressing the controversy at the event for the promotions of the film, expressed regret over the incident involving Vincy.

"I apologise for whatever happened. It was never intentional. What I said was meant in jest, and I didn't mean any harm," he said. Vincy said she had reacted strongly because the behaviour came from someone she admired. "I was deeply hurt at the time, and I regret that my reaction caused pain to his family. The matter is now over and settled," she said.

The controversy began in April when Vincy, without naming anyone, said she had been mistreated on a film set by a co-actor who also appeared to spit a "white powdery substance". She filed a complaint with the Kerala Film Chamber on the condition that the actor's identity would remain confidential.

Shine Tom Chacko was arrested during a drugs raid in a Kochi hotel in April this year | Image: X