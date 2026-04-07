Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra Acknowledges Criticism Of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer After Teaser Is Dragged Over Poor VFX, Actor's Rama Look

The teaser of Rama in the forthcoming Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, was unveiled on April 2, amid much anticipation. However, expectations were dashed when the sequences shown in the clip turned out to be subpar. Many criticised the film's VFX, saying demons featuring in the clip looked like they were designed while referring to video games, others said that Ranbir Kapoor didn't fit the part as Lord Rama. Netizens even claimed that the visuals seemed AI generated. Overall, the team of Ramayana is now facing the odds and have time till October end to turn the tide in their favour.

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Producer Namit Malhotra, who confessed that the budget of the two-part Ramayana adaptation would swell up to ₹4000 crore, appeared to acknowledge the criticism in a post.

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"The response over the past few days has truly been overwhelming, inspiring, and humbling. Seeing how our Rama continues to touch so many hearts across the world fills me with deep humility and joy. I cherish all of the conversations, the excitement, and feedback. This is a story etched in the souls of billions and deserves our utmost care. The many thousands of artists and collaborators who have been working away passionately are enthusiastic and energized to get out there and continue to deliver the absolute best in every department," a part of Namit's statement read.

It further stated, "We're listening closely, working diligently, and pouring every effort possible into honoring it with the reverence it holds. This is our Ramayana. It belongs to us all, and that shared emotion and massive responsibility to make every Indian proud, is what drives me forward every single day. What you've seen so far is just the beginning...we are all striving to bring our epic to life this Diwali on the biggest screens to celebrate our culture and our history (sic)."

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