Not the First Time He Has Misrepresented These Events: Aamir Khan's Family Hits Back At Faissal Khan's Claim Of Being 'Locked Up And Given Forced Medication'

Aamir Khan's family became an issue of interest for social media users following his younger brother Faissal Khan's recent interview. In the conversation, Faisal alleged that his family, including Aamir and his sisters, had been mistreating him over the past several years. He also claimed that they locked him in a room and forced him to take medicine against his will. His accusations have distressed the family, and they have issued a statement requesting privacy.

Aamir Khan's family denies all allegations levelled by Faissal Khan

In an official statement, the family mentioned, “We are distressed by Faissal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions, and reaffirm our solidarity as a family.”

In the statement, undersigned by Reena, Junaid, Ira, Kiran, Imran Khan and other family members, it was also noted that all decisions regarding Faissal's treatment were undertaken with medical consultation from experts. The statement further read, “It is important to share that every choice regarding Faissal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological well-being. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family.” Expecting an end to all speculations, the family said, “We request the media for empathy, and to refrain from turning a private matter into salacious, inflammatory and hurtful gossip.”



What did Faissal Khan say about his family members?

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Faissal, who shared screen with his brother Aamir Khan, shared that his family made him believe that he was a ‘mad person' suffering from schizophrenia. He said, "They were saying I've got schizophrenia and I'm a mad person. I can harm society." He recalled feeling ‘trapped’ inside his own house and wondering how to explain to his family that he is not ‘mad’. He remembered wanting to confide in his father, but not being able to reach him as he had married his second wife by then. Faissal then alleged, Aamir ne mujhe qaid kar diya tha ghar me ek saal. Mobile le liya, main bahar nahi jaa sakta. Bodyguard mere room ke bahar. Dawaiyan de rahe hain (Aamir had locked me inside the house for a year. My phone was taken, I couldn't go out. There were bodyguards outside my room. I was given medicine)."



