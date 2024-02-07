Updated January 28th, 2024 at 23:20 IST
Not Vicky Kaushal, THIS Actor Was 1st Choice For Love & War Opposite Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie Love and War, Vicky Kaushal is all set to star opposite Ranbir and Alia. But do you know he wasn't the first choice?
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's long-cherished dream of remaking Raj Kapoor's timeless love triangle, Sangam, is finally materialising with the upcoming film Love & War. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead and it is strategically titled to echo the Sangam connection, where Raj Kapoor portrayed a soldier caught in a love triangle.
The connection between SLB’s Love & War and Sangam
In a casting coup, Bhansali has cast Ranbir Kapoor to step into the shoes of his legendary grandfather, playing Raj Kapoor's role, while Alia Bhatt takes on the character originally portrayed by Vyjayanthimala. Vicky Kaushal joins the trio as the third angle in the triangle.
Who was first offered to play Vicky Kaushal’s role in Love & War?
Vicky’s character was reportedly a role initially offered to Ranveer Singh who has been a frequent collaborator with Bhansali in blockbusters like Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Interestingly, the original Sangam had witnessed a similar dynamic when Raj Kapoor initially offered Rajendra Kumar's part to Dilip Kumar, who declined. Eventually, Rajendra Kumar earned a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category at the 12th Filmfare Awards in 1965.
How did the cast of Love & War announce the movie?
Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal both shared the announcement poster on their Instagram, expressing their excitement about this dream project. Vicky added in the caption, "An eternal cinema dream has come true. (red heart emoticon)"
This collaboration marks Bhansali's second project with both - Alia Bhatt, following Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ranbir Kapoor who made his acting debut with Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007. The film was initially expected to be followed by Bhansali's directorial venture Baiju Bawra which was announced in 2019 but that has been temporarily put on hold.
The much-anticipated Love & War is set to grace cinemas on Christmas 2025 and promises an epic love saga set in the backdrop of war.
