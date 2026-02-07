Not War 2 Debacle, Hrithik Roshan And Aditya Chopra Have A Fallout Over Krrish 4 Budget?

Hrithik Roshan is set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4, the next installment in the blockbuster superhero franchise. The official announcement was made in March last year. Krrish 3 released in 2013 and since then, there has been a huge fan demand around the next chapter. However, despite Hrithik and franchise creator and director Rakesh Roshan confirming on multiple occasions that Krrish 4 will be made, work has not progressed on the planned project.

Now, another roadblock has come Krrish 4's way. At the time the movie was officially greenlit, Yash Raj Films came onboard as co-producer alongside Rakesh’s Filmkraft Productions. The film was scheduled to go on the floors early this year, but it has been pushed back once again.

As per reports, there has been a conflict between Hrithik and Aditya Chopra of YRF over the budget of Krrish 4. Hrithik wants to invest around ₹500 crore in the movie, given VFX and other costs for such a superhero project are expected to be quite high. In contrast, Aditya reportedly wants to cap the budget at ₹350 crore to ensure the project is economically viable. This seems to have caused creative differences between the two parties and has led to an unwanted delay in the production.

Hrithik is now said to be on the lookout for a new studio that can bridge the budget constraints. Moreover, the Vikram Vedha star is also re-evaluating the script based on the feedback received. As Hrithik's directorial debut has faced another setback, he is likely to focus on his acting projects. He is attached to star in a movie by Hombale Films and further updates on the project are expected soon. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who featured in Krrish, has also hinted at her inclination to feature in the next installment of the superhero franchise. This would essentially mark her comeback in Bollywood. Meanwhile, Priyanka is set to feature in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.