Smriti Mandhana's Mother Shares Her And Palaash Muchhal's Meme After RCB Wins WPL 2026, Internet In Splits
While Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal and their families have remained silent since the cancellation of the wedding, the former's mother shared a meme of Palaash, leaving the internet in splits, while also raising eyebrows.
Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal were set to tie the knot last year in December. The couple dated for six years before making their relationship official with engagement announcement. Soon after, their pre-wedding festivities began in Sangli, Maharashtra. Interestingly, Smriti's engagement and wedding followed team India's historic Women's World Cup title win. All was good till after the pre-marriage celebrations began, but what followed shocked everyone.
On the eve of their wedding, Smriti's father was hospitalised. Soon after, the wedding was postponed and eventually, it got cancelled. As per unverified reports, Palaash "cheated" on Smriti. However, the former pair has remained silent on what actually led to their wedding getting cancelled at the last minute. In the aftermath, Palaash claimed to sue those spreading "false rumours" about him and his personal conduct in the aftermath of his breakup with the Indian cricket star.
After RCB's women's team, led by captain Smriti, won WPL 2026, a meme featuring Palaash went viral. In the meme, he was shown to be wearing Delhi Capitals jersey, the team who lost the final against RCB. The text on the meme said, “So this is how Smriti saw DC’s players during yesterday’s match?” Under it, a netizen had written, “Comeback hogaya didi ka.”
As the meme went viral, it caught the attention of Smriti’s mother Smita Mandhana, who re-posted it. But after some time, she removed it. Still, the screenshot of her post featuring Palaash is doing the rounds on the internet. At the WPL, RCB have now won two titles and Smriti's performance in the two editions of the cricket tournament has been terrific.
