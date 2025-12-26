Updated 26 December 2025 at 19:43 IST
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Spend Christmas With Her Family Ahead Of Rumoured January Wedding, Kriti Sanon Drops Photos
Singer Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon have been dating for several years now. Reports have hinted that they are set to tie the knot on January 11 in Udaipur.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
For Bollywood celebs, Christmas was all about fun time with family and friends. While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rang X-Mas with their daughter Raha, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Samara Sahni and posted cute family photos on Instagram, Khushi Kapoor's festive celebration included exchanging gifts with her pals.
Kriti Sanon also dropped pictures from her Christmas celebrations with family. Her pictures also featured her younger sister Nupur and her boyfriend, singer Stebin Ben. Nupur and Stebin have been in a relationship for years but haven't publicly accepted it. Rumours are rife that they are all set to marry on January 11 in Udaipur in the presence of family members and close friends.
Before their rumoured wedding, the couple celebrated Christmas together with the Sanon family. In pictures, Stebin is seen next to Kriti and Nupur's father and mother - Rahul and Geeta. Nupur also stood beside him in one photo as they were flanked on both sides by the former's parents. The image reflects the close bond he shares with his future in-laws and also hint at how he has become one with the family well before the nuptials.
It is said that Nupur and Stebin will tie the knot on January 11 and the festivities will be a three-day-long event in Udaipur. The bride and groom to be are reportedly planning to keep their nuptials low key instead of planning lavish ceremonies around their big day.
Meanwhile, many also noticed how Kriti's boyfriend Kabir Bahia was not seen in her Christmas photos. Kriti and Kabir have also been dating for sometime now and the Mimi actress has already confirmed her relationship with someone who is not from the film industry.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 26 December 2025 at 19:43 IST