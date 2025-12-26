Eko OTT Release Date: Hit Malayalam Thriller To Stream Before Year End, Know When And Where To Watch

Eko OTT Release Date: Another Malayalam hit of the year is all set to begin its streaming journey before 2025 ends. Eko, the third and the final entry in director Dinjith Ayyathan's Animal Trilogy, managed a good box office run. Since Eko is made on a nominal budget, the returns increased the profit margins for the makers significantly. However, Eko only released in Malayalam, limiting its reach to a wider audience base.

Now, Eko is all set to begin its streaming journey in multiple languages and will be hopeful to reach more viewers in India and globally.

When and where to watch Eko?

Eko will stream on Netflix. As per the streamer, the movie will be available for viewing in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada from December 31. Eko arrived in cinema halls on November 21 and finished its run with ₹27.4 crore gross collection in India. The movie performed well overseas as well, minting an additional ₹18.10 crore from foreign markets. The worldwide biz stood at over ₹45 crore. With these figures, the film earned a super hit verdict, yielding a return on investment (ROI) of nearly 900% against its production cost, as per Sacnilk.

Eko is the final part of the hit Malayalam Animal Trilogy | Image: X

Eko's sustained run in theatres was driven by a good word of mouth. On OTT too, it will be hopeful of enjoying a good viewership.

What is the story of Eko?