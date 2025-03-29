Nushrratt Bharuccha Gets Trolled For Moving A Model Aside At Lakme Fashion Week Runway, Netizens Call Her 'Ghamandi'

Updated March 29th 2025, 12:42 IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently in the news after her little attitude moment at Lakme Fashion Week 2025. The actress was the showstopper for NIF Global The Runway on the second day of the fashion show. She sported a high-street fashion look in a grey corset paired with black wide-leg pants and a matching blazer, giving her an edgy look. As she arrived at the ramp, her interaction with fellow models created a heavy buzz on the internet.
In the video going viral on the internet, Nushraatt can be arriving at the stage, and as she reaches the front, she grabs the arms of a model from behind and makes her move aside. She then calls two women to stand beside her, blocking the model altogether.
Soon after the video was shared, netizens flooded the comment section, trolling the actress. A user wrote, "In sabse jyada beautiful to vo lag rahi he." Another called her "Ghamandi". A third user wrote, "Motivate + confidence dena chahiye." "This is not professional behaviour why don't she enter on other side," wrote another. "Overbearing attitude no respect for others," a user wrote.
Meanwhile, Lakme Fashion Week is currently underway in Mumbai. The 5-day event will showcase over 100 designers and brands. The event is unveiling a new era of versatile fashion, and so far, celebs such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Malaika Arora, Kubra Sait, Ananya Panday and Shilpa Shetty have walked the ramp. This year, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Leander Peas made their debut, bringing Bengal's rich fashion to life.
The actress will be next seen in the second installment of the horror flick Chhorii. Apart from Nushrratt, the movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal in pivotal roles. The movie will premiere on Prime Video on April 11.
