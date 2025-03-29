Has Mouni Roy Gone Under The Knife Again? Netizens Troll Brahmastra Actress, Call Her 'Surgery Ki Dukan'

India has experience a dramatic surge in the popularity of cosmetic surgery, majority among celebrities. Bollywood actress Mouni Roy’s recent appearance has sparked the debate among netizens. The video of her is now going viral on social media.

Mouni Roy’s latest look goes viral, netizens react

From being one of the most celebrated faces of television to setting an acting career in Bollywood, Mouni Roy has come a long way. Apart from her performances, her outfits and style file have always managed to grab the attention of the audience. A video shared on Instagram shows Mouni Roy wearing a gown and for hairstyle, she opted for the bangs look. While few loved her look, others questioned whether she has undergone surgery.

File photo of Mouni Roy | Source: IMDb

One user wrote, “Yeh cute hai, surgery ki dukes puri face ka design ban gaya hai raise cache drawing karts teda media waise hi doctors ne bhi such Kalahari kar diya hai”. Another user wrote, “Surgery kar kar ke wat laga di hai..pehchan mai hi nai aarhi hai n how cute it can b”. “Ye kya krwaliye isne apne thobde pr”, wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, “Overloaded with plastic”.

This is not the first time, the Gold actress has been trolled. Few years back she was trolled for her look. Netizens commented by saying how her face and nose has changed drastically. But, later, Mouni gave befitting reply and shut the trolls.

All about Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy began her acting career with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She gained major recognition with television shows like Kasturi, Do Saheliyaan, Junoon, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin.