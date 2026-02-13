O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Fails To Touch Double Digit Opening Day Figures

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer romantic drama hit the big screens on February 13 amid high anticipation and decent buzz. The early reviews of the film have been good, but many on social media are blaming a bad promotional strategy by the team in the lead up to the release for the low hype surrounding it. Since the advance ticket sales could not push past the ₹3 crore mark, spot bookings and good reviews are expected to help lift the film's collection. The opening day figures for O Romeo in India were on expected lines.

How much did O Romeo collect on day 1?

O Romeo collected ₹8.25 crore on its opening day. Since the 2019 release Kabir Singh, none of Shahid's releases have been able to hit double digits on the opening day, which is not a good sign for the actor. O Romeo has followed in the steps of Jersey (2022), Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) and Deva (2025) as all these movies have fared below ₹10 crore mark on their respective opening days.

The theatre occupancy for O Romeo remained low all day. It was around 9% for the morning shows, which jumped slightly to 12.17% and 13.66% for afternoon and evening shows respectively. On February 14, the numbers are expected to witness boost. The first weekend is crucial for this movie as good collections will help it carry forward the momentum into the first week. If O Romeo stumbles in the first weekend, then it will certainly crash after Sunday (February 15).

O Romeo is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj | Image: X

The star-studded cast of the film includes Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, ⁠Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal and Rahul Deshpande.