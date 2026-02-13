Rohit Shetty Appears Worried In 1st Public Appearance After Firing Outside His Mumbai Home, Director's Son Spotted With Him

At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Bollywood director Rohit Shetty’s nine-storey building in Juhu area of Mumbai at 12.45 am on February 1. The firing incident at Rohit's residence follows threats made out to celebs like Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma and Munawar Faruqui. In the case involving Rohit, one bullet struck the glass of a gym inside his building. The Anti-Extortion Cell of Mumbai police’s crime branch is probing the case and several arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, Rohit appeared in public for the first time after shooting took place outside his residence. The director was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Friday evening. He was not alone, but his son Ishaan accompanied him. Rohit dropped off his son at the airport amid tight security. The director was visibly worried in moments captured on camera. In the light of the recent attack targeting him, it appeared as if he was worried for his son's safety.

Rohit is set to start the shooting of Golmaal 5, fronted by Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. The movie is expected to go on the floors soon but uncertainty prevails as threat looms over Rohit. In the case, so far, 5 people have been arrested. Police have so far arrested Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18) and Swapnil Sakat (23) and Asaram Fasale in the case involving the attack at Rohit's home.

Rohit is expected to begin Golmaal 5 shoot soon | Image: Instagram

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar is among the wanted accused in the case. He has purportedly taken responsibility for the firing at Rohit’s residence in a social media post. The court has noted that though the case appears to be small, it is the "tip of the iceberg”.