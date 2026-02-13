Wuthering Heights Star Margot Robbie Credits Actress Who 'Made Her Career' With An Audition Tape

Barbie star Margot Robbie is one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood. She has been able to navigate the difficult path between commercial success and critical praise. Her latest release is Wuthering Heights, co-starring Jacob Elordi of Euphoria fame and the initial talk surrounding the period romantic drama with dark and fantasy elements has been good. In a recent interview, Robbie credited Hollywood star Rachel McAdams for helping her bag all her major roles in movies.

Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights also stars Jacon Elordi | Image: X

As per Robbie, watching McAdams' audition for her acclaimed and cult hit The Notebook helped her get into character every time she auditioned for a role. “She’s so good, and she’s so charming and real, and like, in it. I used to watch it before I’d go to an audition, I was like, ‘OK, just try and be as good as her,’” The Wolf Of Wall Street star said.

Advertisement

Robbie said for any part she has ever landed in any movie, she owes a part of it to McAdams' audition tape. “Technically, you could say any part I got would’ve been in thanks to her because I was always watching her audition before. It’s just the commitment. I always watched it to remind myself that you have to fully commit in the audition room. And I got to work with her in ‘About Time.’ I had a small role, and she’s the lead in it. I was absolutely no one back then and she was so lovely to me and my brother. I’ll never forget how she’d go out of her way to be so kind. I just love her.”

McAdams played the role of Allison “Allie” Calhoun in The Notebook opposite Ryan Gosling, and the duo’s chemistry helped power the 2004 movie to become one of the most iconic romance movies in Hollywood.