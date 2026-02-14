O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Crosses ₹20 Crore Mark On Valentine's Day

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri star in Vishal Bhardwaj's action drama O Romeo. This movie marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid and Vishal, after Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon. Expectations have been high from this movie and the early reviews of O Romeo have been good. After securing a decent opening of around ₹8.5 crore on February 13, the collection jumped a bit, helping the box office gross breach the ₹20 crore mark in India.

O Romeo witnesses decent jump on day 2

After minting ₹8.50 crore on day 1, O Romeo collected ₹12.25 crore on Saturday (February 14), taking the movie's 2-day biz to ₹20.75 crore. The film has another day to boost its biz before the crucial first week kicks in. The theatre occupancy on Saturday was better than the opening day.

O Romeo is based on the rivalry between gangsters Hussain Ustura and Dawood Ibrahim | Image: X

From 10.24% for the morning shows, occupancy jumped to over 22% for afternoon shows and over 26% for the evening shows. With a slightly more push in biz on Sunday, O Romeo can collected around ₹35 crore in its opening weekend. The movie features Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles. It is based on true stories of underworld and gangsters in Mumbai.

Advertisement

What is the story of O Romeo?

The film revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara, essayed by Shahid Kapoor and his romantic alliance with a woman named Afsha (Triptii Dimri). The plot is loosely influenced by the rise of gangster Hussain Ustara and his reported rivalry with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. At the box office, O Romeo released alongside survival thriller Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav.