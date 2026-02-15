Updated 15 February 2026 at 23:11 IST
O Romeo Box Office Collection Takes A Hit On Crucial Sunday Due To India-Pakistan Match, Shahid Kapoor Starrer Earns ₹30 Crore In 1st Weekend
On February 15, the movie's collection was severely affected by the India-Pakistan match, as potential watchers ditched O Romeo for the cricket rivalry.
O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's O Romeo finished its 1st weekend on a disappointing note. The movie failed to take a double digit opening despite the good reception that the trailer got and the heavy promotions the cast members did in the lead up to the release. While expectations were high, O Romeo received mixed reviews, with criticism raging from its setting in Spain to its lengthy runtime. On its third day at the box office, the movie's collection declined due to India-Pakistan match. The dip in biz on Sunday (February 15) will cost the movie as the momentum it managed to generate on the first two days has now taken a hit.
How much did O Romeo collect in three days?
After minting ₹8.5 crore on day 1, the biz climbed to ₹12.65 crore on day 2. The hike in collection was over 60%, which meant that Sunday figures could have gone much higher. However, on February 15, the movie was severely affected by the India-Pakistan match, as potential watchers ditched O Romeo for the cricket rivalry. As footfalls declined, it collected ₹8.5 crore, taking its three-day biz to nearly ₹30 crore. The coming week is going to be crucial for the film else it will wrap up its run sooner than expected.
What is the story of O Romeo?
The film revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara, essayed by Shahid Kapoor and his romantic alliance with a woman named Afsha (Triptii Dimri). The plot is loosely influenced by the rise of gangster Hussain Ustara and his reported rivalry with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. At the box office, O Romeo released alongside survival thriller Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav and Hollywood romantic drama Wuthering Heights.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 15 February 2026 at 23:11 IST