Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Actress Krissann Barretto Announces 1st Pregnancy In Adorable Video | Watch

Actress Krissann Barretto, popular for her role in the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, has announced her pregnancy with husband Nathan Karamchandani. The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, chose the occasion of Valentine's Day to share that they are expecting their first child. They wrote that it was the last Valentine’s Day they would ever spend as "just two" of them as their family is set to expand.

On February 15, Krissann and Nathan shared a joint post announcing their pregnancy. A clip shared on Instagram started with them holding a newspaper whose headline read, “Breaking News: Baby is on the way!" The video then shows Nathan tenderly cradling Krissann’s baby bump as she donned a stunning black, full-sleeve, body-hugging dress. Nathan plants a loving kiss on her forehead in the romantic video.

The caption of the post read, “1 + 1 = 3. Our first Valentine’s Day in the same country in almost four years, and the last one we’ll ever spend as just two. Love crossed oceans to bring us home, and now it beats beneath my heart. From long distance to forever. From husband and wife to baby daddy and baby mama. Happy Valentine’s Day."

As soon as they shared the news, Krissann Barretto's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan co-stars Niti Taylor, Kishwer Merchantt, Karan Jotwani, Veebha Anand and others showered them with love and congratulated the parents-to-be in the comments section.

