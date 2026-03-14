O Romeo Budget Vs Box Office: Is Shahid Kapoor's Film Hit Or Flop?

Shahid Kapoor's crime drama O Romeo debuted in cinema halls on February 13 amid much anticipation. The movie marks the reunion of the hit actor-director pair of Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon. While Kaminey and Haider were commercial hits and stand among the best reviewed movies in Shahid's filmography, Rangoon failed on both counts. With O Romeo, the duo has got another flop in their hands.

O Romeo budget vs box office (final)

O Romeo's budget is estimated to be ₹130 crore. Of this, Shahid's fees is said to be a whopping ₹45 crore. The actor continues to quote a high price for his projects despite his last clean hit being Kabir Singh (2019). At the box office, O Romeo has not fared as per expectations. In India, the movie has collected around ₹72 crore gross and ₹59.50 crore nett. This is despite no major release opposing it during its nearly one month run in cinema halls.

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O Romeo is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj | Image: X

With Dhurandhar 2 set to arrive on March 19, O Romeo will exit the theatres. It is likely to add another ₹1 crore to its India biz in this final week. Overseas too, O Romeo couldn't do well. It has reportedly grossed $2.3 million or ₹21 crore in international territories, taking its overall box office collection to ₹83 crore. The movie has recovered around 60% of its reported investment and is staring at a flop verdict.

Kaminey vs Haider vs O Romeo box office collection

Vishal and Shahid's Kaminey collected ₹71 crore worldwide in 2009. Haider (2014) made ₹79 crore worldwide. Both movies managed to become hits as the investment was on the much lower side. With O Romeo, since the filmmaking cost is much higher, the recovery has not been possible. Moreover, it has received mixed reviews which became a big hurdle in its journey towards success.