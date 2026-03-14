Not Prabhas, Baahubali Actress Anushka Shetty Set To Marry Businessman 'Approved By Family'?

Telugu actress Anushka Shetty gained pan-India fame after featuring opposite Prabhas in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise. Not only was the movie series a blockbuster success, but Prabhas and Anushka's chemistry led fans to believe that they were dating. For years, their relationship rumours continued to circulate in media reports, but none of them officially confirmed or denied being together. Dating gossip also gave way to marriage rumours every now and then.

Anushka and Prabhas have been shipped by fans for the lobgest time | Image: X

Now, Anushka's wedding rumours are going viral again. However, this time, she is not being linked to Prabhas. Industry sources claim that Anushka may be considering marriage with a businessman, who is known to her family. According to reports, discussions are said to be happening at the family level, and if things move in the right direction, the actress could reportedly take this big step sometime this year.

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No further details about the alleged man in Anushka's life are known as of now. The 44-year-old star continues to focus on her work even as her speculation around her personal life continues to gain traction in media reports and unverified social media handles.

Anushka Shetty is reportedly marrying a businessman, who is approved by her family | Image: X

On the movies front, Anushka was seen in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, which turned out to be an average grosser at the box office. Her last release, Ghatti, did not perform well commercially but received praise from critics. The actress is also set to make her Malayalam debut with Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer.

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