Updated 14 March 2026 at 21:47 IST
Not Prabhas, Baahubali Actress Anushka Shetty Set To Marry Businessman 'Approved By Family'?
Anushka Shetty and Prabhas have been romantically linked since they featured in the Baahubali franchise. However, they maintained that they are just friends.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Telugu actress Anushka Shetty gained pan-India fame after featuring opposite Prabhas in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise. Not only was the movie series a blockbuster success, but Prabhas and Anushka's chemistry led fans to believe that they were dating. For years, their relationship rumours continued to circulate in media reports, but none of them officially confirmed or denied being together. Dating gossip also gave way to marriage rumours every now and then.
Now, Anushka's wedding rumours are going viral again. However, this time, she is not being linked to Prabhas. Industry sources claim that Anushka may be considering marriage with a businessman, who is known to her family. According to reports, discussions are said to be happening at the family level, and if things move in the right direction, the actress could reportedly take this big step sometime this year.
Advertisement
No further details about the alleged man in Anushka's life are known as of now. The 44-year-old star continues to focus on her work even as her speculation around her personal life continues to gain traction in media reports and unverified social media handles.
On the movies front, Anushka was seen in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, which turned out to be an average grosser at the box office. Her last release, Ghatti, did not perform well commercially but received praise from critics. The actress is also set to make her Malayalam debut with Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer.
Advertisement
Directed by Rojin Thomas, Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer features Jayasurya in the role of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a legendary priest from Kerala, who was said to possess supernatural powers. The makers wrapped up the shoot in 2024 and have been working on the post-production ever since. The team also unveiled a glimpse of the movie two years ago. Kathanar is expected to release sometime this year.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 14 March 2026 at 21:26 IST