Updated 14 March 2026 at 21:17 IST
Like Brad Pitt's Kids, Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Drops Father's Name Amid Divorce With Sankgeetha
Amid marital discord leading to divorce, Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay reportedly unfollowed him on Instagram too.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Thalapathy Vijay is currently caught up in a professional and personal crisis. The actor's "final film" Jana Nayagan did not release as planned on Pongal this year and stands delayed indefinitely. A few weeks back, his personal life came under immense scrutiny as his wife of 27 years, Sankgeetha, filed for divorce, accusing the actor of extramarital affair with an "actress".
Amid marital discord leading to divorce, Vijay's son Jason Sanjay reportedly unfollowed him on Instagram. Now, it is being reported that Jason Sanjay has also dropped the initial 'V', representing his father Vijay, from his name. As per circulating reports, Jason is said to be now going by the name Jason Sanjay S, with 'S' allegedly representing his mother's name Sankgeetha.
On Instagram, Jason Sanjay's name appears without a V or an S. In the promo of his debut directorial Sigma, there's no mention of the V or S in his name. Amid the viral speculation that Jason is siding with his mother Sankgeetha during her divorce from his filmstar father, there's no official confirmation about whether or not the young and aspiring filmmaker has changed his name.
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Soon after the news of Vijay's divorce became public, a few fans even claimed that Jason Sanjay unfollowed Vijay on Instagram. Others pointed out that he may never have followed him in the first place. Meanwhile, there is currently no confirmation about this reported development of changing family dynamics. In recent years, several of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s six children have stopped using ‘Pitt’ in their names. Shiloh legally removed it on her 18th birthday in 2024. Vivienne appeared without ‘Pitt’ in a Broadway Playbill, Maddox used only ‘Jolie’ in film credits and Zahara introduced herself without the surname at a sorority event, though not all changes appear legal.
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On February 27, Vijay's wife Sankgeetha filed a divorce petition in the Chengalpattu District Court. The petition cited infidelity and neglect as reasons for the separation. While the petition did not name anyone, several media reports have speculated that Vijay's alleged relationship that led to his marital discord is with actress Trisha Krishnan. The filing claims Sankgeetha discovered the alleged affair in 2021 and that the situation caused emotional distress and humiliation to her and their children.
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Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 14 March 2026 at 21:17 IST