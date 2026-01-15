Shambhala On OTT: Telugu Horror Film Locks Streaming Date, Know When And Where To Watch

Shambhala is headed for streaming and will debut on digital on January 22 | Image: X

Shambhala On OTT: Telugu horror movie Shambhala did not have a good run at the box office. It released on December 25 but failed to attract footfalls. However, it managed to get good reviews and found some favour among horror film watchers. Shambhala has now locked its OTT release date and will soon begin its streaming journey, in hopes that more audiences will watch it at home after it debuts on digital.

When and where to watch Shambhala on OTT?

After its Telugu release on Christmas, Shambhala also released in Hindi on January 9. Now, its OTT release date has also been revealed. Telugu OTT platform Aha has acquired the film’s digital rights at a reported price of ₹5 crore and has announced January 22 as the streaming date. Keeping up with the 4-week gap from its theatrical debut date, this Telugu horror thriller, loaded with action, will look to now entertain fans at home.

In another interesting update, Shambhala will be available for streaming a day earlier exclusively for Aha Gold subscribers as part of early access. Shambhala has adult themes and has received an A certificate from the CBFC, thus restricting its audience to 18+ only.

Advertisement

Aadi Saikumar features in the lead role in Shambhala | Image: X

Also read: The Raja Saab Hindi Shows Cancelled Due To Poor Box Office Response

Directed by Ugandhar Muni, Shambhala features Aadi Saikumar in the lead role alongside Archana Iyer, Swasika Vijay, Madhunandan, Ravi Varma, Meesala Laxman, Shiju Menon and Harsha Vardhan in key roles. The film is produced by Mahidhar Reddy and Rajasekhar Annabhimoju, with music composed by Sricharan Pakala. At the worldwide box office, Shambhala minted over ₹20 crore, with over ₹17 crore biz coming in from the domestic market and nearly ₹3 crore from overseas territories.