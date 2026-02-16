O Romeo: Scene Featuring Avinash Tiwary-Triptii Dimri Goes Viral, Laila Majnu Reference Sparks Fan Frenzy

O Romeo , headlined by Shahid Kapoor, hit the big screens on February 13. Despite a good pre-release buzz, the film failed to perform as expected at the box office. Along with Kapoor, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial also features Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary. A particular scene featuring the two actors is now viral online.

The parallels between O'Romeo and Laila Majnu

The scene from the Vishal Bhardwaj movie that is now doing the rounds online features the actress and Avinash in a masquerade setup. In the background of dull lighting, the actor holds Triptii's arms and removes his mask to reveal his face. He follows this by removing her face mask as well. Also Read: Delhi HC Grants Interim Bail To Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case

Fans of the movie and the actor have drawn a parallel between this scene and their previous release, Laila Majnu. In the Imtiaz Ali directorial as well, in a playful scene, Qais could be seen chasing Laila, ultimately removing his mask after getting a hold of her. Fans of the movie are resharing the scene with reference to Laila Majnu meeting in another universe. A comment on the video read, "Laila and Qais in another universe 🫶🏼 need them in a romantic movie ASAP." Several cinegoers noted that the director has intentionally recreated the iconic scene in O'Romeo. Demands from the director to cast Tripti and Avinash together again have echoed after the scene went viral.



