After Pride Parade Scenes In Connaught Place, Kartik Aaryan Shoots For Naagzilla At Delhi's Palika Bazaar, Video Goes Viral
Kartik Aaryan has been shooting in the National Capital for the last few days. Most recently, the actor was seen shooting at New Delhi's famous Palika Bazaar.
Kartik Aaryan has been enjoying the departing winters in the National Capital for the last few days. The actor has been spotted shooting critical scenes of the movie, Naagzilla, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba in Delhi. The actor was first spotted at Laxmi Nagar metro station, then at India Gate and also in the heart of the city in Connaught Place.
Kartik Aaryan shoots critical Naagzilla scenes at Palika Bazaar
The actor shooting for the scenes drew massive crowds at each location. Over the weekend, he was spotted at Connaught Place, where the team seemingly recreated the Pride Parade. Several videos and photos from the sequence shoot are doing the rounds on social media.
Most recently, Kartik Aaryan was spotted shooting at Delhi's Palika Bazaar. A massive crowd gathered at the famous underground market where the actor and the film's team were shooting. In the viral video, it seemed like the actor was shooting for a chase sequence. The team, along with the actor, seemed to have a pleasant time while filming the scenes.
More about Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla
Kartik Aaryan has officially kicked off the shooting for his next film, Naagzilla, in November. The traditional muhurat puja was held for the film, and the makers shared a video offering a glimpse of the first day of shooting. The video was shared with the caption, “We're not just rolling...we're slithering into the world of #Naagzilla! Day 1 was filled with laughter, blessings, positivity and too much ph'n!"
In the video, the team could be seen on the sets performing the puja before the shoot. Lead actor Kartik Aaryan also arrived to take part in the ritual along with the producer. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14, 2026, just a day before India's Independence Day. Naagzilla was announced in April this year when the actor shared his first look with a motion poster. "Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar #Naagzilla - Naag lok ka Pehla kaand.... Funnn phailaane Aa raha hu main, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand... Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein," the actor playfully wrote at the time.
