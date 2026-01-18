On Divorce And Infidelity Rumours, Govinda Finally Breaks Silence, Alleges 'Big Conspiracy'

Since last year, Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been mired in divorce rumours. As per a news outlet, Sunita filed for divorce from her actor husband in December 2024 in the Bandra Family Court, citing adultery, cruelty and desertion. She also revealed that they had been living in separate houses, further fueling hearsay that their near four-decade-long marriage has hit a rough patch. In her Vlogs, Sunita continued fueling divorce rumours, while also hinting that the Hero No 1 actor was having an affair with a woman "who didn't love him" but was "after him for his money".

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja share two kids - son Yashvardan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja | Image: Instagram

In a more recent interview, Sunita said that if Govinda's affair rumours turn out to be true, she would not "forgive him". In the light of infidelity allegations and divorce rumours with his wife, Govinda clarified, "Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki zyadatar toh ladies wrong nahi hoti hai. I don't go against the ladies in my household, be it my mother, mother-in-law or any other woman. Alag alag vichaardhara yeh aisa hai waisa hai... woh channel start ki huyi hai uske andar discuss karti hai. Channel mein apne hisab se ladies log discuss kiya karti hai. Mujhe mere ek mitr ne kaha tha ki Govinda tumhare sath, thoda sa right words mein kaha jaye toh, conspiracy type… yeh aaj nahi bahut varshon se chal rahi hai. Toh usse tum kaise bahar nikloge? 14-15 saal ke yug hote hai. Hum pooja karte hain. Par jab 14-15 saal se aalge nikal jata hai toh fir woh yog nahi prayog hota hai. Kisi ki sochi samjhi saazish mein ghar parivar aa jata hai. Woh sabhi Govinda nahi hai. Aise toh bahut hi zaheen hai aur padhi likhi hai, bhasha mein galat nahi hota hai. Par kuch din se main dekh raha hoon ki kabhi kabhi hum muhn nahi kholte hai toh kamzor nazar aate hain. Ki haan yeh dusht honge... bolte nahi hai. Muje aisa kaha gaya tha ki ismein aapke ghar parivar ke log use ho sakte hai. Iska pata nahi chalega..."

He added, "...what I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem... So, today, I'm responding. I was told that the people in my family might be unknowingly involved, and they won't realise that they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy... First, the family gets affected, and then it extends to society. I've been disconnected from work for so many years; there's no market for my films, and please don't mistake this as me complaining or crying. I've rejected many films myself, so I don't cry about it."

Govinda went on to share that Sunita often worries about him rejecting projects, but may not see how she herself is being pulled into the "conspiracy." "...But she can never think that she herself has been unknowingly placed in a big conspiracy, with her being thrown into the field as the opening batsman," he said.

