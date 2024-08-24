Published 20:36 IST, August 24th 2024
On The Cusp Of Motherhood, Deepika Padukone's Old Clip About 'Benching' In Relationship Resurfaces
Deepika-Ranveer Relationship: Deepika's old interview in which she talked about "benching" people for the sake of convenience has gone viral.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will embrace parenthood in September | Image: Deepika Fans/X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:36 IST, August 24th 2024