Not Sunny Deol or Bobby Deol, Dharmendra Wanted This Actor To Play Him In His Biopic

Bollywood's legendary actor is currently stable and recovering at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after briefly being on a ventilator. Popularly called ‘He-Man’, Dharmendra was receiving medical treatment at the hospital. When the news of his deteriorating health spread, several industry insiders and actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Salman Khan and Ameesha Patel, arrived at the hospital to inquire about his well-being.

Amid this, an old interview of the veteran actor has surfaced on social media. In a viral 2018 interview, the Sholay fame picked the actor he thinks would be able to portray him best if his life ever got an on-screen adaptation. Dharmendra shared, “I think Salman Khan can do my role in the biopic. He is a darling and has some habits like me. You all know Salman and his habits well. He has gone on me.” The actor's comment came after he had already shared his admiration for the Sikandar star on various occasions. The actor had arrived to visit Dharmendra at the Breach Candy Hospital on November 10.

Dharmendra's comment also went viral at the time because the actor did not pick his own sons, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol or nephew Abhay Deol for the role in his biopic, despite them being acclaimed actors.



Dharmendra is gearing up for the release of Ikkis

Despite his ailing age, Dharmendra had not given up on his passion for acting. The actor played memorable roles in the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, helmed by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. His last on-screen appearance was in Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon-led Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024). Next, he will be seen in Dharmendra Sriram Raghavan's directorial Ikkis, which also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. The movie will hit the big screens on December 25.



