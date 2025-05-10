'Operation Sindoor Movie Title Applicants Want To Take Advantage Of...': Plea In SC Seeks To Bar Trademark Registration As Bollywood Makes A Beeline For Event Films

Bollywood filmmakers are making a beeline to secure Operation Sindoor and related titles for their future film projects based on India's military strikes on Pakistani terror camps after the Pahalgam tragedy. Over 30 title applications, including names like Operation Sindoor, Mission Sindoor and Sindoor: The Revenge, were submitted to industry bodies Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) and Western India Film Producers' Association (WIFPA).

As filmmakers and actors scramble to secure film titles inspired by the event, a plea submitted in the Supreme Court seeks to bar the trademark registration of Operation Sindoor for any project related to the entertainment sector. According to Live Law, the petitioner Dev Ashish Dubey has filed the writ petition against 4 applicants who made an application being Application TM-1 under Class 41 for the registration of the Trademark under the name and style Operation Sindoor with the trademark registry.

Operation Sindoor movie was announced by Uttam Jaju aka Uttam Maheshwari recently | Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram

The applications were filed with the Trademark Registries at New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad. One of the applications has been filed by Uttam Jaju aka Uttam Maheshwari who also released a poster announcing a film titled Operation Sindoor. After backlash for milking war tragedy for commercial gains, Uttam also issued an apology but continues to work on the film's script.

Operation Sindoor should not be allowed to be misused for commercial exploitation: Plea in SC

The plea states, "The Operation Sindoor involves the emotions of not only of the country man but also of those who have sacrificed their life for the country and in the instant killing of innocent civilians in Pahalgam Terror Attack on 22.04.2025 have sparked nation wide outrage. The said operation under the Operation Sindoor should not be allowed to be misused for commercial exploitation by the Respondent No. 10 to 14 who only want to take an advantage of the public emotion for their own commercial gain."