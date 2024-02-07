Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 17:33 IST

Padmaavat Turns 6: When Bhansali Revealed What Added Unique Touch To Ranveer Singh's Khilji

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Padmaavat starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor & Ranveer Singh in the lead and was one of the biggest hits of 2018.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Padmaavat
Padmaavat | Image:Padmaavat
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has once again grabbed headlines with the announcement of his upcoming film, Love & War.  Just six years ago from today, the Bollywood maestro created a story about beauty, valor, and true love, that surpassed greed, & evil named Padmaavat. 

Padmaavat which was a cinematic milestone completes 6 years 

Padmaavat was released six years ago and continues to be a cinematic milestone. Starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, the film showcased Bhansali's storytelling prowess. 

 

 

As the film clocks in 6 years today, here is a throwback interview of the filmmaker which we can’t help but shed light on. In the interview, Bhansali shed light on how Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Khilji was one of the best performances ever. The Gangubai Kathiawadi director highlighted the actor's spontaneous brilliance, particularly in the song Binte Dil.

Advertisement

Bhansali opens up about Ranveer Singh's unrehearsed brilliance in Binte Dil

Bhansali revealed in an earlier interview how Ranveer Singh while shooting the bathtub song Binte Dil, improvised the dance steps spontaneously without any prior rehearsal. The director expressed his admiration for Ranveer's ability to discover moments on set, emphasising the organic evolution of the dance. This unscripted creativity showcased Singh as a standout actor of his generation.

Advertisement

 

 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "I was shooting this bathtub song in Padmavat, Binte Dil with Jim Sarbh and Ranveer in the bathtub. And I didn’t know what to do. I went over there and I said Jim Morrison and Zeenat Aman - mix the two. He said give me one hour. I need to first debrief and understand & then understand what the hell are you talking about. And then he came, and I said, “I don’t want to see rehearsal, we’ll go for the take straight away.” He didn’t know what hit him. And when he performed, I was so moved by what he did because that is how an actor is improvising. I’m improvising. We had no brief. We didn’t know what to do. And it’s constantly discovering the moment on the set."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces another magnum opus

In a major announcement, Sanjay Leela Bhansali confirmed the release date for his much-anticipated project, Love & War. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas 2025, this grand saga promises to showcase Bhansali's cinematic vision and marks the first collaboration of these stellar actors under his direction.

 

As the industry anticipates the release of Love & War, Bhansali's ability to weave intricate tales of love and conflict continues to captivate audiences.

 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 17:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ram Charan Starrer RC16 Director Buchi Babu Sana Teases Film's Backdrop

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING | Nehru Was Against Reservation of Any Kind: PM Modi

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  4. Here's Why Hyderabad, Bengaluru Are Hotter Than Usual This Month

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement