Updated January 25th, 2024 at 17:33 IST
Padmaavat Turns 6: When Bhansali Revealed What Added Unique Touch To Ranveer Singh's Khilji
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Padmaavat starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor & Ranveer Singh in the lead and was one of the biggest hits of 2018.
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has once again grabbed headlines with the announcement of his upcoming film, Love & War. Just six years ago from today, the Bollywood maestro created a story about beauty, valor, and true love, that surpassed greed, & evil named Padmaavat.
Padmaavat which was a cinematic milestone completes 6 years
Padmaavat was released six years ago and continues to be a cinematic milestone. Starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, the film showcased Bhansali's storytelling prowess.
As the film clocks in 6 years today, here is a throwback interview of the filmmaker which we can’t help but shed light on. In the interview, Bhansali shed light on how Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Khilji was one of the best performances ever. The Gangubai Kathiawadi director highlighted the actor's spontaneous brilliance, particularly in the song Binte Dil.
Bhansali opens up about Ranveer Singh's unrehearsed brilliance in Binte Dil
Bhansali revealed in an earlier interview how Ranveer Singh while shooting the bathtub song Binte Dil, improvised the dance steps spontaneously without any prior rehearsal. The director expressed his admiration for Ranveer's ability to discover moments on set, emphasising the organic evolution of the dance. This unscripted creativity showcased Singh as a standout actor of his generation.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "I was shooting this bathtub song in Padmavat, Binte Dil with Jim Sarbh and Ranveer in the bathtub. And I didn’t know what to do. I went over there and I said Jim Morrison and Zeenat Aman - mix the two. He said give me one hour. I need to first debrief and understand & then understand what the hell are you talking about. And then he came, and I said, “I don’t want to see rehearsal, we’ll go for the take straight away.” He didn’t know what hit him. And when he performed, I was so moved by what he did because that is how an actor is improvising. I’m improvising. We had no brief. We didn’t know what to do. And it’s constantly discovering the moment on the set."
Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces another magnum opus
In a major announcement, Sanjay Leela Bhansali confirmed the release date for his much-anticipated project, Love & War. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas 2025, this grand saga promises to showcase Bhansali's cinematic vision and marks the first collaboration of these stellar actors under his direction.
As the industry anticipates the release of Love & War, Bhansali's ability to weave intricate tales of love and conflict continues to captivate audiences.
