₹200 Crore Not Out For Thudarum: Mohanlal Celebrates His 2nd Consecutive Milestone Film After L2 Empuraan, Says 'Some Journeys Don’t Need Noise'

Thudarum is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The Malayalam film released amid low promotions but quickly proved its mettle at the ticket window. In India, it is nearing the ₹100 crore mark and will reach the milestone soon. However, it has made a big feat at the worldwide box office. Lead star Mohanlal shared on his Instagram that the film has breached the ₹200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. This is his 2nd ₹200 crore grosser after L2: Empuraan, released ahead of Eid on March 27.

Mohanlal celebrates the mega success of Thudarum

As Thudarum grossed ₹200 crore worldwide, Mohanlal expressed his gratitude to the fans, writing, "Some journeys don’t need noise, just hearts to carry them forward. Thudarum has found its place in millions of hearts across the world, breaking all the box office records in Kerala. Gratitude for all the love."

Mohanlal's Thudarum released on April 25 | Image: X

Congratulating Mohanlal, a social media user commented, "Only Indian actor with two 200cr clubs, that too with in 30 days gap (sic)," another one said, "Crown reclaimed". Before Thudarum, L2: Empuraan grossed ₹265.5 crore at the worldwide box office. Thudarum has also become the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide, now only behind Manjummel Boys and L2: Empuraan.

Thudarum to surpass L2: Empuraan collection in India

Thudarum is on track to become Mohanlal's biggest hit and may surpass L2: Empuraan both at the domestic and the worldwide box office. The film is inching towards the ₹100 crore mark in India and will breach it by its 3rd Sunday (May 11) or Monday. L2: Empuraan grossed ₹105.25 crore in India and Thudarum will surpass it.

Thudarum is directed by Tharun Moorthy | Image: X