Palaash Muchhal Discharged After Brief Hospitalisation Due To 'Stress-related' Distress Amid Allegations Of Cheating On Smriti Mandhana

Uncertainty continues to loom around Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding. The couple was scheduled to tie the knot on November 23, but the nuptials were postponed due to a health emergency in the cricketing champ's family. Following this, the music composer was also hospitalised, the cause of which remained unknown until now.

Earlier, it was reported that Smriti's father was rushed to the hospital in Sangli after he experienced heart attack-like symptoms. Palaash, too, was taken to a hospital shortly after, his mother confirmed. However, the family later flew back to Mumbai, and Palaash was admitted to the SRV Hospital in Mumbai.

In a conversation with Mid-day, the doctors treating the composer shared, “Palash’s condition appears to be linked to stress-related distress rather than a serious cardiac event." Several celebrities, like Palaash's sister Palak Muchhal and other TV actors, were spotted arriving at the SRV hospital to check on him. The doctors assured that he is stable and added, “While certain levels were found to be slightly elevated, there was no indication of a major cardiac or medical emergency. As a basic line of treatment in such cases, oxygen therapy was started immediately. Following initial stabilisation, Palash was shifted to a general room and kept under close observation."



Also Read: How Did Smriti Mandhana-Palaash Muchhal Meet? A Look Back At The Couple's 6-Year Long Love Story That Began As A Secret Romance

Other reports suggest that Palaash has already been discharged and taken home from the hospital. This comes a day after Smriti's father was also discharged from the hospital in Sangli. Despite the recoveries, the families have not announced the new date of the wedding, raising speculations.



Advertisement

Deleted posts, leaked chats send rumour mills running

While the official statement from the families suggests that the wedding of Palaash and Smriti has been postponed, netizens have reason to believe that their marital union might not see the light of day. This comes after alleged chats of Palaash flirting with an Instagram user in the past surfaced online. This was quickly followed up with rumours that Palaash got intimate with someone from the wedding crew, the night before his pheras with Smriti. While there is no confirmation of the same, the cricketing champ, who was a part of the Indian women's cricket team that lifted the World Cup 2025 trophy, has removed all wedding-related content on her Instagram. Her close friends and followers have also unfollowed Palaash, solidifying rumours of there being more than what meets the eye in the wedding postponement.



Also Read: Itna Time Usko Nahi De Paungi: Smriti Mandhana's Candid Confession About Ideal Partner Resurfaces Amid Palaash Muchhal Cheating Controversy