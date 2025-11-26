Itna Time Usko Nahi De Paungi: Smriti Mandhana's Candid Confession About Ideal Partner Resurfaces Amid Palaash Muchhal Cheating Controversy

A spree of speculation now surrounds Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal's fairy tale love story. The couple reportedly began dating in 2019 but kept their relationship hidden for most part of this period. It was after India's Women's World Cup team won their maiden title this year that Smriti announced her engagement to Palaash. Moreover, the internet was blown over by Palaash's proposal to Smriti at the same cricket ground where India won the ICC Women's World Cup.

Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal's Nov 23 wedding stands postponed | Iamge: X

The couple was supposed to wed on November 23. Their haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies went ahead as planned at Smriti's hometown Sangli in Maharashtra. However, on the eve of the nuptials, Smriti's father was hospitalised after he experienced heart attack like symptoms. Soon, Palaash too was admitted and Smriti deleted all her wedding related posts from Instagram. The families confirmed that the wedding was postponed for now. After this, alleged leaked chats hinted that Palaash was courting other women while he was in a relationship with Smriti.

As per reports, he also "cheated on" Smriti with the wedding choreographer. While these wild rumours stand unconfirmed as of now and both the Mandhana and the Muchhal families maintain radio silence on the now-cancelled wedding, many memes have also gone viral.

An old video of Smriti talking about her ideal partner has also been doing the rounds. In it, the India vice captain said, "Acha ladka ho that is very important. Care kare aur mera sport understand kare. These are the two major qualities jo main chahungi. As a girl main itna time usko nahi de paungi. Yeh baat woh understand kare aur uska hamesha se care kare. Yeh do chiz mere liye top priority hai jo ladke mein main dekhungi."

