Palaash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Cheating Controversy: Who's Defending And Firing Against Groom-To-Be After Wedding Got Cancelled

Singer-composer Palaash Muchhal and his fiancé, Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana, were all set to tie the knot on November 23. The couple dated secretly for over six years before they announced their relationship officially and planned their nuptials in Smriti's home town in Sangli, Maharashtra. However, to the shock of many, the night before the wedding, Smriti's father Shrinivas was admitted to a local hospital after he experienced heart attack like symptoms. The couple quickly called off their wedding and even Palaash ended up getting hospitalised.

What unfolded next led to the internet flooding with speculations. Smriti deleted her pre-wedding pics with Palaash and others, stoking rumours whether or not all was well between the couple. Later on, in alleged leaked chats, it was revealed that Palaash was trying to court another woman at his wedding, said to be a choreographer.

Now, the singer is surrounded in cheating allegations, all while his family continues to dodge marriage questions and defends him against trolls.

Who has defended Palaash Muchhal amid cheating accusations?

Palaash's family has come in his defense with regards to cheating allegations and the reason behind sudden postponement of his wedding to Smriti. Palash’s cousin Neeti Tak wrote on Instagram, “Palash is going through a critical condition today, you all should not judge Palash as wrong without knowing the truth." Seemingly addressing the leaked chats, she wrote, “Technology today has come much ahead of humans, that is why people should not judge Palash in the face of rumours… pray for him.”

Palaash's sister Palak also confirmed the postponement of the wedding, writing on social media, "Due to Smriti’s father’s health, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been put on hold. We would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time.”

Palaash's mother also defended him, saying that he took the decision to call of the wedding with Smriti after her father's sudden hospitalisation. “Palash is emotionally attached to his uncle a lot. In fact, they are closer than Palash and Smriti. So, when he fell ill, Palash decided, even before Smriti did, that the wedding should not take place until he fully recovers,” his mother said in an interview.

Who has fired at Palaash Muchhal?

After the wedding was postponed, Smriti Mandhana and her family have gone completely silent. However, she has deleted all her wedding related posts on Instagram. Smriti's Indian cricket teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav have also taken down all posts related to her and Palaash's now-cancelled wedding, despite getting millions of likes and shares on social media platforms. Radha has also unfollowed Palaash on Instagram.

