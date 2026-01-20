Palaash Muchhal To Direct Film Featuring Shreyas Talpade After Cancelled Wedding With Smriti Mandhana, Announcement Met With Massive Trolling

Palaash Muchhal has resumed work after a massive setback in his personal life. The composer and filmmaker has joined hands with Shreyas Talpade for a movie based on the ‘life of a common man’. The movie announcement was met with considerable backlash on social media.

The untitled movie is likely to go on floors in Mumbai in the coming days. This marks Palaash's first professional collaboration following his cancelled wedding with Smriti Mandhana. The resentment of the same is still strong among fans of the star Indian cricketer.

Since the reason for the cancellation and the much-controversial wedding remains unknown, social media users continue to believe rumours and speculations. Acting on the same, netizens took to the comment section of the announcement of Palaash's new project to mention his alleged infidelity. Taking a jibe at the composer, a comment read, “They should make a web series named ‘A night before wedding’. It will break all streaming records." Another user took a potshot at the composer and commented, “Maybe the story of the movie includes a husband/boyfriend who cheats”. A user called out Shreyas Talpade for collaborating with Palaash and wrote, "What a shame..2 guys in the frame. Both owe a lot to cricket for their fame. One rightfully so. @shreyastalpade1 you have lost my respect."



Also Read: Border 2 Advance Booking Day 1: Republic Day Release Eyes Decent Opening

Palaash Muchhal warned legal action against "baseless, defamatory" rumours

A screengrab of Palaash's story | Image: Instagram

On December 7, amid speculations surrounding their personal lives, music composer Palaash Muchhal broke his silence after calling off his wedding with India cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Taking to Instagram story, Palaash shared a long note confirming his separation from Mandhana and wrote, "I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship." In a strong response to the rumours about the circumstances that initially halted their wedding celebrations, Palaash described them as "baseless" and "defamatory" and warned of taking strict legal action.



Also Read: Jawan Director Atlee-Wife Priya Mohan Announce Second Pregnancy