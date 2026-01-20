Updated 20 January 2026 at 12:29 IST
Jawan Director Atlee-Wife Priya Mohan Announce Second Pregnancy 12 Years After Marriage: Need All Your Blessings...
Jawan director Atlee took to his social media account to announce that he is all set to embrace parenthood again. The director tied the knot with Priya Mohan in 2014, and the couple already has a son.
Jawan director Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan took to their social media account to share a joint post confirming the news of their second pregnancy. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, are all set to welcome their second child soon. Atlee and Priya are already parents to a three-year-old son, Meer.
Atlee and Priya are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time
On January 20, Atlee and Priya made a joint post to share photos from her maternity shoot. In the picture, the trio could be seen twinning in white outfits. The mom-to-be gave a glimpse of her baby bump while the director could be seen leaning on her shoulder. Their toddler was seen imitating his mother in an adorable click.
Atlee and Priya shared the post with the caption, “Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again ❤️ Need all your blessings, love and prayers 🥰 With love Atlee, Priya, Meer, Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee and Goofy.” In another photo, the mom-to-be could be seen dressed in a blue gown while lying down on a sofa, while Atlee embraces her. Their pets were seen surrounding them in an illustration also included in the carousel post.
As soon as the director shared the post, his friends and followers from the industry took to the comment section to share their best wishes. Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh, Veer Pahariya and Kalyani Priyadarshini, among others, sent congratulatory messages to the parents-to-be.
Atlee and Priya Mohan tied the knot in 2014 after the two met while the filmmaker was working on writing the movie Raja Rani. On January 31, 2023, they welcomed their son, Meer. Atlee is best known for directing movies like Raja Rani, Theri, Bigil and Mersal. The filmmaker rose to pan-India fame with the 2023 movie Jawan. He is currently working on a movie with Allu Arjun, which also features Deepika Padukone.
