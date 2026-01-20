Jawan Director Atlee-Wife Priya Mohan Announce Second Pregnancy 12 Years After Marriage: Need All Your Blessings...

Jawan director Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan took to their social media account to share a joint post confirming the news of their second pregnancy. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, are all set to welcome their second child soon. Atlee and Priya are already parents to a three-year-old son, Meer.

Atlee and Priya are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time

On January 20, Atlee and Priya made a joint post to share photos from her maternity shoot. In the picture, the trio could be seen twinning in white outfits. The mom-to-be gave a glimpse of her baby bump while the director could be seen leaning on her shoulder. Their toddler was seen imitating his mother in an adorable click.

Atlee and Priya shared the post with the caption, “Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again ❤️ Need all your blessings, love and prayers 🥰 With love Atlee, Priya, Meer, Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee and Goofy.” In another photo, the mom-to-be could be seen dressed in a blue gown while lying down on a sofa, while Atlee embraces her. Their pets were seen surrounding them in an illustration also included in the carousel post.

As soon as the director shared the post, his friends and followers from the industry took to the comment section to share their best wishes. Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh, Veer Pahariya and Kalyani Priyadarshini, among others, sent congratulatory messages to the parents-to-be.



