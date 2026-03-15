Panchayat To Ramayana: Faisal Malik Moves From Heartland India To Global Stage With This Role In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

Ramayana is the costliest Indian movie to date. As per the producer's own confession, the budget would have touched ₹4000 crore for the two-part mythological saga directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Apart from its visuals and VFX and Hans Zimmer's background score, its casting has also generated immense excitement. Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Raavan, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and more, the cast is absolutely stacked with the biggest names in Indian cinema.

Only recently, the shoot of Ramayana Part 2 has begun in Mumbai. Sunny Deol and Ranbir are expected to film some major sequences as Hanuman and Ram respectively. As the production on second part begins, news comes in that Faisal Malik aka Prahlad Cha of Panchayat fame has been roped in to play Kumbhkaran in the movie. Earlier, Bobby Deol's name was attached to the part. But that seems to have not worked out and Faisal has bagged this pivotal part in Ramayana duology.

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Faisal Malik rose to fame after playing Prahlad Cha in Panchayat | Image: X

As per a report, an introductory scene of Raavan (Yash) and Kumbhkaran (Faisal) has already been shot. This segment, like the entire movie, is heavy on VFX. However, Kumbhkaran's major role is during the Ram-Raavan war, which means that his portions will prominently feature in Ramayana Part 2 and remain to be shot for.

The film’s first look was reportedly slated to be unveiled on Ram Navami (March 27) at the Gateway of India. But this event has been reportedly postponed due to the ongoing Middle East crisis.