Pankaj Tripathi recently took to his social media handle to share an update on his horror-comedy film Stree 2. Last year, the shooting of Stree 2 commenced in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh and is still in progress. On Friday, during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, Pankaj Tripathi dropped a big hint about what awaits in the sequel of Stree.

Pankaj Tripathi drops a hint about Stree 2

During the AMA session on Reddit, a fan asked Pankaj Tripathi to give an update about Stree 2 from Pankaj Tripathi. Responding to the question, the actor shared a GIF from his web series Mirzapur that read, "Balak, kyun darna chahte ho?" This cryptic yet playful response has piqued fans' interest and excitement about what surprises await the highly anticipated sequel of Stree.

Pankaj Tripathi's reaction to a fan comment | Image: Reddit

Dinesh Vijan is developing a larger horror-comedy universe, including the Stree franchise. Other films and franchises in this universe include Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya, which is set for a sequel soon. This universe also includes the film Roohi, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana, who made cameo appearances in Varun Dhawan's Bhediya. Shraddha Kapoor also appeared in a song from the film.

Stree returns, but to protect

Expanding the horror comedy universe, Stree makers had confirmed the sequel's launch at an official event last year. They also confirmed that Stree 2 is going to be bigger and better. The film is aiming to hit the big screens in August 2024. Sharing the news on social media, the cast wrote, "Ek Baar fir Chanderi mein faila aantank".

A still from Stree 2's announcement | Image: Instagram

The first film in the franchise was based in Chanderi. It revolved around the urban legend that men in Chanderi were abducted by a witch if they step out alone at night. While in the first movie, people were running away from the Stree, the makers have hinted that in the sequel, people will seek Stree's protection. The phrase 'O Stree kal aana' has been replaced by ‘O Stree raksha karna’. Amar Kaushik, who directed the first film, will be helming the sequel too. In Stree 2, Rakummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana will also reprise their roles.

