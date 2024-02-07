English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Pankaj Tripathi Reveals He Initially Disliked Mimi’s Script, Says 'I Would Have Regretted It'

In a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, Pankaj Tripathi was asked about the scripts he originally disliked. Check out his reaction.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from Mimi
A still from Mimi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pankaj Tripathi and Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi initially received mixed response from audiences and critics alike. However, the film gained momentum and secured two National Film Awards  – Best Actress for Kriti Sanon and Best Supporting Actor for Pankaj Tripathi. This film marked Pankaj Tripathi's second National Award win after earning a special mention at the 65th National Film Awards for Amit V Masurkar’s Newton. However, during a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, Pankaj Tripathi revealed that he disliked Mimi's script initially.

A still from Mimi | Image; X

 

Pankaj Tripathi reveals not liking Mimi's script

In a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, Pankaj Tripathi was asked about the scripts he originally disliked but later changed his mind about. Responding to the fan’s question, the Mirzapur actor said, "Yes, that film was Mimi. And I got a National Award for the same film. Ab lagta hai ki chhod deta toh malaal hota (Looking back, I feel if I had let it go, I would have regretted it)."

BTS from the sets of Mimi | Image; Instagram

 

When asked who he would like to dance with in a movie, Pankaj Tripathi immediately named his Mimi co-star Kriti Sanon. When another fan asked about his experience working on Dilwale (2015), Tripathi replied, "Bahut hi shandaar." "He's an excellent co-star."

Pankaj Tripathi drops a hint about Stree 2

During the AMA session on Reddit, a fan asked Pankaj Tripathi to give an update about Stree 2 from Pankaj Tripathi. Responding to the question, the actor shared a GIF from his web series Mirzapur that read, "Balak, kyun darna chahte ho?" This cryptic yet playful response has piqued fans' interest and excitement about what surprises await the highly anticipated sequel of Stree.

Pankaj Tripathi's response during AMA session | Image: Reddit

 

Dinesh Vijan is developing a larger horror-comedy universe, including the Stree franchise. Other films and franchises in this universe include Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya, which is set for a sequel soon. 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

