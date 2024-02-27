Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 09:38 IST

Pankaj Udhas Death: Legendary Ghazal Singer's Last Public Appearance Goes Viral | Watch

Pankaj Udhas, renowned ghazal singer, died due to prolonged illness on Monday. He was 72. A video of his last public appearance has gone viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pankaj Udhas
Pankaj Udhas | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pankaj Udhas, renowned ghazal singer, died due to prolonged illness on Monday. He was 72. Pankaj Udhas died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, PTI reported. As people across the globe mourn his death, a video of his last public appearance surfaced online, leaving everyone emotional.

Pankaj Udhas' last public appearance goes viral

In the viral video, Pankaj Udhas can be seen arriving at the airport. With a bright smile, he greeted the paparazzi and even interacted with them. Pankaj Udhas said in the video, "Thank you. See you, guys." The video was from July last year. Take a look at the viral video below.

Meanwhile, the news of Pankaj Udhas' passing was announced by his daughter Nayaab in an Instagram post, She wrote, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness."

Pankaj Udhas' daughter's post | Image: Instagram

Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam also took to Instagram handle to offer his condolences to the veteran singer. Other celebrities, including Anupam Kher, Salim Merchant, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Adnan Sami, paid tribute to Pankaj Udhas.

Advertisement

Pankaj Udhas' legacy

Pankaj Udhas is well known for lending his voice to iconic songs like Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise from Lawrence D'Souza's 1991 romantic film Saajan, Abbas-Mustan's 1993 revenge thriller Baazigar, Aaj Phir Tumpe from Feroz Khan's 1988 action thriller Dayavan, Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai from Pravin Bhatt's 1998 film Ek Hi Maqsad, and Chitthi Aayi Hai from Mahesh Bhatt's 1986 crime thriller Naam, among others.

Advertisement

Pankaj Udas' death the country in shock and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the singer and wrote, "We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul." Meanwhile, the Ghazal singer's funeral will take place today between 3-5 pm at the Hindu Crematorium in Worli, Mumbai.

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 09:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

11 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

12 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

16 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

18 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

18 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

18 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

18 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

18 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

18 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

18 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

18 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

18 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

18 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. APPSC group 2 answer key released

    Education8 minutes ago

  2. Why Anant Ambani Launched Vantara: India’s Most Advanced Facility for A

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. SBI Apprenticeship Result declared for December exam

    Education11 minutes ago

  4. Celebs Hail Anant Ambani’s Animal Welfare Initiative ‘Vantara’

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  5. Breaking: Manoj Kumar Pandey Resigns as SP Chief Whip in UP Assembly

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo