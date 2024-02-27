Advertisement

Pankaj Udhas, renowned ghazal singer, died due to prolonged illness on Monday. He was 72. Pankaj Udhas died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, PTI reported. As people across the globe mourn his death, a video of his last public appearance surfaced online, leaving everyone emotional.

Pankaj Udhas' last public appearance goes viral

In the viral video, Pankaj Udhas can be seen arriving at the airport. With a bright smile, he greeted the paparazzi and even interacted with them. Pankaj Udhas said in the video, "Thank you. See you, guys." The video was from July last year. Take a look at the viral video below.

We will miss you sir 🥹 This was the last media apperance of Legendary Pankaj Udhas ji🙏 #pankajudhas pic.twitter.com/xZwYEnJvX0 — Bollywood World (@bwoodworld) February 26, 2024

Meanwhile, the news of Pankaj Udhas' passing was announced by his daughter Nayaab in an Instagram post, She wrote, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness."

Pankaj Udhas' daughter's post | Image: Instagram

Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam also took to Instagram handle to offer his condolences to the veteran singer. Other celebrities, including Anupam Kher, Salim Merchant, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Adnan Sami, paid tribute to Pankaj Udhas.

Advertisement

Pankaj Udhas' legacy

Pankaj Udhas is well known for lending his voice to iconic songs like Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise from Lawrence D'Souza's 1991 romantic film Saajan, Abbas-Mustan's 1993 revenge thriller Baazigar, Aaj Phir Tumpe from Feroz Khan's 1988 action thriller Dayavan, Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai from Pravin Bhatt's 1998 film Ek Hi Maqsad, and Chitthi Aayi Hai from Mahesh Bhatt's 1986 crime thriller Naam, among others.

Advertisement

Pankaj Udas' death the country in shock and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the singer and wrote, "We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul." Meanwhile, the Ghazal singer's funeral will take place today between 3-5 pm at the Hindu Crematorium in Worli, Mumbai.