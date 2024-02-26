Updated February 26th, 2024 at 16:43 IST
Pankaj Udhas Dies At 72: When Legendary Singer Claimed 'Bollywood Pays No Importance To Music'
Veteran singer Pankaj Udhas unfortunately passed away earlier today and here's a throwback to the time when he slammed Bollywood for not valuing music.
Veteran singer Pankaj Udas unfortunately passed away earlier today and here's a throwback to the time when he slammed Bollywood for not valuing music. He told IANS, “Bollywood pays no importance to music. The importance of music has become practically zero in Bollywood. Songs in movies are used only to promote the film. They are not an integral part of the movie or the script anymore.”
He had added, “People used to listen to good music and poetry earlier, because the songs were woven into the script and were also quite relevant to the script. Nowadays, the songs in cinemas are not relevant to films at all. The standard of music has reduced to the level of pedestrians and there is nothing that we can do about it.”
